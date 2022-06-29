PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Health and Human Services Region 3 Director Dr. Ala Stanford is expected to join representatives from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The press conference will be at 10:30 a.m. and streamed on CBS News Philly.
- What: The U.S. Health and Human Services Region 3 Director, Dr. Ala Stanford, will be joining representatives from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to encourage parents to get their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Speakers will highlight the availability of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at the City’s Health Centers.
- When: Wednesday, June 29
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly
