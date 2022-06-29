DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. They believe this may have been a case of road rage.

Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township, Delaware County. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.

“It’s really unnerving and a little scary,” Jackie Washco, who heard the shooting, said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says someone in a black SUV opened fire on a white Toyota.

“Actually two victims were in the vehicle,” Stollsteimer said. “One was struck. It’s the driver, the male. There was a passenger in the vehicle as well.”

Jackie Washko lives nearby and heard the gunshots. She says after the driver was shot, he lost control, hitting another vehicle that landed in the middle of the road.

You can see the damage to the right side of the car. The passenger then got out and ran to the nearest house.

“I go to check the door and a woman’s screaming to me, she’s like ‘help!’ Somebody help. Call 911. My husband’s dead.’ So I called 911.”

A good samaritan who witnessed the chaos got out of her car and provided first aid to the driver until paramedics arrived. But the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Anybody who saw anything, if you can please come forward. It may not mean a lot to you, but it may help the investigators piece what happened here this morning and help us bring the perpetrator to justice,” Stollsteimer said.

Police say the suspect was driving a black SUV, but they don’t know the exact make or model.

There is no danger to the community.

