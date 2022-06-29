PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are getting some much-needed cap space ahead of the start of free agency thanks to James Harden. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Harden will decline his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and will instead re-up with Philadelphia in free agency.
How much and how long Harden re-signs for remains to be seen.
Charania also reports Harden, who battled a hamstring injury last season, has begun working out early this offseason and is focused on winning a championship with the Sixers.

The move will give the Sixers flexibility when the negotiating period begins Thursday at 6 p.m.
Harden’s team-friendly decision could help the Sixers sign P.J. Tucker. Keith Pompey with the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Tucker is expected to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the 76ers when free agency begins.