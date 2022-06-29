PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m.
Police say all four men — ages 28, 25, 19, and 19 — are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.