By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say all four men — ages 28, 25, 19, and 19 — are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.