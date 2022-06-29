PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of fierce, young Philadelphia women will soon leave for the World Lacrosse Tournament. The Eyekonz Lacrosse Team is breaking barriers and instilling in these women dedication to the game, the community and themselves.

Growing up in Radnor, Jazmine Smith was a three-sport star, excelling in basketball, field hockey and lacrosse. Now, she’s providing access to the latter two exclusive and predominantly white sports to girls of color in North Philadelphia.

“I started Eyekonz with the development of really wanting to make sure that everyone had accessibility and knowledge that these two sports were available to them,” said Smith, the CEO and founder of Eyekonz.

She explained why it was challenging for her as it would be for most anyone.

“Being the only one is uncomfortable because there were times when referees wanted to give me a call and that was just based upon my race. And then there would be times where I would be taunted based upon someone’s inability of understanding that we’re all humans on this planet,” Smith said.

But through Eyekonz she’s alleviated that.

Her seventh- and eighth-grade team and her high school team are traveling south for a major tournament.

“We’re here today because my players are playing in the World Lacross Tournament, which is a tournament under the Olympic Association. So teams throughout the whole entire world will playing down in Towson, Maryland,” Smith said.

For these young women, lacrosse isn’t just a sport they’re playing, it’s not just a physical and athletic endeavor. In so many ways it’s about life, experiences and exposure.

“It’s a sisterhood and it’s a family and we always have each other’s back. So whenever you’re feeling down or something, you can always go to your fellow teammates,” Milan Poole said.

“The lacrosse team is really more than just playing. You really feel like you have a home,” Dayana Allen said.

Wins and losses aside, there’s a bigger picture to be gleaned from what these girls are doing and accomplishing.

“These girls are bringing hope back into the city and that’s what you gotta focus on, the hope. Because they are then transcending the next generation and even for their communities to see if I’m doing it, so can you,” Smith said.