PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 1-year-old. Pennsylvania State Police say Amira Jarmon is known to be with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon.
The two were last seen in the area of East Sharpnack Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Amira was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Hakeem Jarmon was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray joggers and no shoes.
Police believe the two may be at special risk of harm.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.