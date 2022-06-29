HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to veto a controversial new bill that’s heading to his desk. The state Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports.
The ban would apply to athletes from grade school through college.
The bill has gained attention due to the success of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.
She became the first-ever transgender athlete to win an NCAA swimming championship when she won the 500 Freestyle in March.