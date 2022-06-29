SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce will be slinging drinks at a popular Jersey Shore bar Wednesday. For the second year, Kelce will be the celebrity bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City.
The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a $10 cover charge will be collected at the door. In addition to the bartending experience at the Ocean Drive, Paddy's Green will feature a family-friendly atmosphere from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the event, which include cover charge, bartending tips, raffles, autographed items, and an exclusive Team 62 pinnie, will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Last year's inaugural event raised $100,000.
Since 2018 the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised $16 million for research and care programs.