PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia nonprofit is offering lifesaving help to families facing a cancer diagnosis. As lighthearted as Tyrone Mack is when he is singing and dancing with his wife and children, he has a lot on his heart.

Tyrone’s daughter Mackiya has had three open-heart surgeries and might need another. His 7-year-old son Tyreek was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

While caring for him, Tyrone was let go from his job.

And then, Tyrone himself was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

“I cry every day. I try not to do it around them,” Tyrone Mack said. “But I had to tell my son — he looks at me like superman. I said superman cries. And I can’t fix this one.”

So some super friends are here. They can’t fix everything, but they can give Mack a little peace of mind by doing urgent home repairs.

“Painting the hallway and the trim and around the doors and getting covered in paint,” volunteer Kelly Samean said.

New doors and vanities are being installed.

“Can’t hold back the tears, man,” Mack said.

Coming to the rescue is former EMT Michael Rowe.

“I had wanted to go to med school. I decided this is what I want to do,” Rowe said.

He started the nonprofit Legacy of Hope to provide emergency financial support for cancer patients and their families.

“We get referrals from every one of the hospitals, these referrals range from families going hungry, families getting evicted,” Rowe said.

On this day, volunteers from real estate company G2Philly and Price Contracting donated their time and labor. Ace Hardware donated materials. And when the workers are gone, the friendship will remain.

“They’ve become like family to us. We’ll even catch up on the phone,” Rowe said.

“I just want to say to my Legacy family I love you so much and thank you,” Mack said.

