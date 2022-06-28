PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS3 that criminal charges are now expected in the fire and building collapse that resulted in the death of Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. Eyewitness News has learned exclusively at least one arrest is expected connected to the incident that resulted in the death of Williamson and federal charges are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sources say authorities recovered surveillance video which shifted the investigation late last week into a criminal case.

CBS3 Exclusive: Criminal charges expected to be announced today in the tragic fire & building collapse that resulted in the death of @PhillyFireDept Lieutenant, Sean Williamson Details now on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tHSSND7nN7 — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 28, 2022

The 27-year veteran of the force, who was laid to rest on Monday, was part of a crew that responded to a fire on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia on June 18.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes and they successfully evacuated all eight people living in the building. But an hour later, Lt. Williamson was one of six firefighters still inside making sure the fire was completely out when the building collapsed on top of them.

Crews rescued five of them from the rubble, but Lt. Williamson was not.

Officials announced in the hours after the incident the ATF and Fire Marshal’s office would be jointly investigating.

Philadephia’s Fire Commissioner says the department will remember him as one of their best.

“It should be evident after watching the hundreds, probably thousands of people who filed through here this morning, that he knew how to do his job. He was truly one of our best,” Adam Thiel said.

CBS3 reached out to all of the agencies involved in the investigation, but none were willing to comment at this time.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm who is being charged and what kinds of charges that person will be facing, but sources say federal charges related to this deadly fire are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

