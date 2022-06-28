PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is recovering after being brutally attacked by a group of juveniles over the weekend. The teens were arrested and the victim’s wife says she holds no ill-will toward the suspects.

“My family is a wreck,” Michelle Ferrara said. “His family is a wreck. But we are hopeful.”

A Philadelphia mother is hoping for the best as her husband lies in the ICU after being brutally attacked.

“I tell him, sort of like an abbreviated version of the story each day,” Ferrara said, “and the next day, I say do you know why you’re here and he does not.”

Ferrera says her husband Benjamin was attacked Friday night while walking down the street.

The attack happened near the intersection of 16th and Mount Vernon Streets in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

Home surveillance video shows Benjamin walking down the street. Seconds later a group of teens runs up behind him. Out of the camera’s view, Benjamin was attacked. The attack was vicious. Doctors first thought he was hit by a car.

“They removed a section of his skull to alleviate the swelling,” Ferrara said, “and that piece of his skull is going to remain out of his for several months.”

The teens were arrested later that night and are charged with robbery and aggravated assault, among other charges.

If you’re wondering how the teens were arrested so quickly, Ferrara says as she was canceling her husband’s credit cards, she noticed a charge from the Marriott Downtown. She then called the cops and they were arrested.

The teens were arrested at the Marriott at 12th and Filbert Streets. They were charging items to his credit card three blocks from where the father of a 4-year-old boy was in emergency surgery.

Ferrara says he will likely be in the hospital for weeks. When he is awake, she says he’s having difficulty remembering things, including what happened Friday night. While she wants justice for her husband, she says she has no ill-will toward her husband’s attackers.

“I probably have more sympathy than I should,” she said, “but I think that the world is hurting and I think that we’re all sort of in this collective trauma and there’s a lot of pain and a lot of people don’t know what to do with that pain.”

The juveniles are due in court on July 12.