PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country.

They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July:

Pennsylvania

Upper Darby fireworks

Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8.

When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.

Xfinity Fireworks Shows

Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Cardinals

When: July 1, July 3

Ridley Park Fireworks

Where: Eastlake Park

When: July 2

Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park

Where: Allentown

When: July 2, 8:45 p.m.

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Philadelphia

When: July 4, 8 p.m.

Fourth of July at Sesame Place

Where: Langhorne

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Dorney Park’s Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

New Jersey

North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration

Where: Atlantic City

When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.

Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks

Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Where: Wiggins Park, Camden

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Cape May Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Congress Hall, Cape May

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Delaware

Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Dover

When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach

When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark

When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Dover Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Legislative Hall, Dover

When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)

Smyrna/Clayton Fireworks

Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna

When: July 4 at dusk