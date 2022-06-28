PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say at least two buildings were evacuated during a barricade situation in West Oak Lane. Chopper 3 was over the scene on North Sydenham Street Tuesday morning.
Police say they got reports about a man armed with a bat who possibly hit a gas line in a kitchen.
They say it smelled like gas near the property so two buildings on the street were evacuated.
The male was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.