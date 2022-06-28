CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say at least two buildings were evacuated during a barricade situation in West Oak Lane. Chopper 3 was over the scene on North Sydenham Street Tuesday morning.

Police say they got reports about a man armed with a bat who possibly hit a gas line in a kitchen.

READ MORE: Law Enforcement Authorities To Announce Arrest Of Arson Suspect In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Resulted In Death Of Lt. Sean Williamson

They say it smelled like gas near the property so two buildings on the street were evacuated.

READ MORE: Fight Over 2020 Election Records Lands In Pennsylvania Court

The male was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

MORE NEWS: Free Health Initiative Begins At Sanctuary Farms In North Philadelphia Tuesday

 