PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owner of a building that collapsed and killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson has been charged with lying to federal agents concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege a man identified as Al-Alshraf Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there.

Sources say the filing of charges Tuesday is only the first step in what will be a lengthy investigation.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Nelson S.T. Thayer Jr., ATF Special Agent Matthew P. Varisco, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Eric Gartner, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw are expected to attend the press conference.

Sources say authorities recovered surveillance video which shifted the investigation late last week into a criminal case.

The 27-year veteran of the force, who was laid to rest on Monday, was part of a crew that responded to a fire on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia on June 18.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes and they successfully evacuated all eight people living in the building. But an hour later, Lt. Williamson was one of six firefighters still inside making sure the fire was completely out when the building collapsed on top of them.

Crews rescued five of them from the rubble, but Lt. Williamson was not.

Officials announced in the hours after the incident the ATF and Fire Marshal’s office would be jointly investigating.

Thiel says the department will remember him as one of their best.

“It should be evident after watching the hundreds, probably thousands of people who filed through here this morning, that he knew how to do his job. He was truly one of our best,” Thiel said.

CBS3’s Joe Holden and Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.