PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Airbnb is placing a permanent party ban on all parties and events in Airbnb listings across the globe. A temporary ban was put in place back in August of 2020 and new statistics show the ban proved effective, Airbnb says.
"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports," Airbnb said in a statement.
The company says the party ban has been especially successful in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where they have noticed fewer party reports since its implementation.
“We’ve seen even more success in Pennsylvania, where there’s been 59% year-over-year drop in party reports, as well as New Jersey where there’s been a 68% year-over-year drop in party reports,” Airbnb said.
Strict anti-party measures are in place for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.
Airbnb also implemented this initiative during the 2021 Fourth of July holiday and the 2022 Memorial Day holiday.