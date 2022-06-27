PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman fatally shot two attempted robbers in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened Monday on the 1600 block of South 10th Street just after 1:30 p.m.
A 33-year-old man was shot 15 times throughout his body and another man was shot five times throughout the body.
Both men were transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
