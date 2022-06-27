PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday. On Sunday, hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Lt. Sean Williamson.

Williamson served the city as a firefighter for 27 years. He was also a U.S. Marine and a family man. On Monday, all who knew him will get the chance to mourn and remember him.

A viewing for Williamson was held in South Philadelphia on Sunday night. Family, friends, and fellow first responders gathered to pay their respects and salute their fallen firefighter for the final time.

Williamson was killed in the line of duty last weekend after rushing to put out a fire at a pizza shop in the city’s Fairhill section. The burned building collapsed on top of him about an hour later.

Many in attendance did not hesitate to call him a hero, including this family friend.

“When you go in to do the work that these men are doing and these women are doing, you just never know when that telephone or that doorbell is going to ring, and that’s sad,” family friend Giovanna Cavaliere said. “But they give their life and they’re all for us. So the least we can do is respect them and give them our all, in prayer and respect.”

Williamson leaves behind his mother and one son.

The walking procession starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Dignitaries will carry the casket from 10th Street and Snyder Avenue to the Epiphany of Our Lord Church in South Philadelphia.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

The area around the church is blocked off so if you’re planning on attending, you’re encouraged to park in Lot T at Citizens Bank Park and take the Broad Street Line to the stop at Snyder Avenue.

