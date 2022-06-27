PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is reportedly expected to undergo surgery on his fractured left thumb suffered in San Diego over the weekend. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper will need surgery to repair his fractured thumb.

The Inquirer reported the surgery will put Harper out beyond the best-case scenario of four to six weeks, but Harper is hopeful he can return before the end of the season.

Harper was hit by a fastball from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell in the Phillies’ 4-2 win Saturday. Harper saw the pitch coming toward his face and quickly turned his head and raised his left hand to protect himself. After the game, Harper, while wearing a splint on his thumb, said he wishes he hadn’t.

“I kind of wish it hit me in the face,” Harper said. “I don’t break bones in my face. I think I can take 98 (mph) to the face, but not 97 to the thumb. Yeah, I was kind of in protection mode a little bit trying to get my hand up there and not let it hit me again. It’s just a bummer. I am really bummed out.”

The reigning NL MVP, who missed only a few games last year when he was hit in the face by a fastball from St. Louis’ Genesis Cabrera, checked his swing as the 97 mph fastball from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning.

Harper immediately fell to the ground and was in visible pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes with Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit attending to him.

The Phillies placed Harper on the injured list on Sunday and called up Mickey Moniak.

Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .984 OPS this season in 64 games despite a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow that has prevented him from playing the outfield since April 16.

On Monday, the team claimed outfielder Óscar Mercado off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. Left-handed pitcher Damon Jones was recalled from Lehigh Valley and then immediately placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Mercado.

The Phils say a corresponding move will be made once Mercado reports to the team.

Mercado hit .269 with a .761 OPS and 15 home runs in his rookie season in 2019 for Cleveland but has 11 homers with a .198 average and .585 OPS in 157 games since. He hit .202/.227/.377 with four homes and 16 RBIs this season.

