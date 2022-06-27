CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Local News, New Jersey news, Ocean County News

NEW LISBON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Officials say the so-called “Brickworks Wildfire”  has scorched more than 300 acres in Manchester and Woodland Townships, impacting both Burlington and Ocean Counties.

At last check, the fire is at least 50% contained.

So far, no structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.