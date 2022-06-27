NEW LISBON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Officials say the so-called “Brickworks Wildfire” has scorched more than 300 acres in Manchester and Woodland Townships, impacting both Burlington and Ocean Counties.
At last check, the fire is at least 50% contained.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Brickworks Wildfire – Manchester and Woodland Townships@NJDEPForestFire has made substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest which has reached 300 acres in size and is 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/Mp6Q6dmM29
So far, no structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.
No word yet on what caused the fire.