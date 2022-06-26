PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in South Philadelphia has left two men injured on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South 7th Street around 4:20 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. He was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.
The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his right ankle and placed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital, according to police.
Authorities say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.