CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in South Philadelphia has left two men injured on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South 7th Street around 4:20 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. He was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.

READ MORE: Viewing Underway For Fallen Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson In South Philadelphia: 'It's A Terrible Tragedy'

The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his right ankle and placed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital, according to police.

READ MORE: Phillies' Bryce Harper Out Indefinitely With Broken Thumb After Being Hit By Pitch In 4-2 Win Over Padres

Authorities say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.