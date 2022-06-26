PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A viewing is underway for fallen Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson on Sunday. Lt. Williamson was a 27-year-veteran of the department.

He died during a building collapse after a fire in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.

It has been a solemn day at Epiphany of Our Lord Church as Lt. Williamson’s family, fellow firefighters, and Philadelphia police officers gathered to pay their final respects.

You can watch the procession and funeral streaming on CBS News Philly on Monday.

Lt. Williamsons flag-covered casket arrived at the church shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday. His family followed a short time later.

Williamson leaves behind a mother and one son. The 51-year-old was assigned to Ladder 18 in the Nicetown-Tioga section and served in the Marine Corps before joining the fire department.

A woman friends with Williamson’s mother, Barbara, said she wanted to be at the services to show her gratitude for the sacrifice he made while serving our city.

“You say goodnight to them and the next thing you know you’re getting a telephone call that they’re not here anymore,” Giovanna Cavalivere said. “And it’s a terrible tragedy for the families, terrible tragedy for Philadelphia and our parish, and we just wanted to come to pay our respects to dear lieutenant Sean because he was such a wonderful, wonderful person, great son. Look what he did for our country and then our city.”

Lt. Williamson's funeral services will begin Monday at 9 a.m.