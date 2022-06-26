PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country.
They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July:
Upper Darby fireworks
Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8.
When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Xfinity Fireworks Shows
Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Cardinals
When: July 1, July 3
Ridley Park Fireworks
Where: Eastlake Park
When: July 2
Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park
Where: Allentown
When: July 2, 8:45 p.m.
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Philadelphia
When: July 4, 8 p.m.
Fourth of July at Sesame Place
Where: Langhorne
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Dorney Park’s Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration
Where: Atlantic City
When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks
Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Freedom Festival
Where: Wiggins Park, Camden
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Congress Hall, Cape May
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Delaware
Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Dover
When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark
When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Dover Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Legislative Hall, Dover
When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)
Smyrna/Clayton Fireworks
Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna
When: July 4 at dusk