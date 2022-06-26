PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed why dogs can have trouble walking on slippery floors. Erickson said sometimes one bad experience on a slippery floor can lead to a dog not wanting to walk on one.
"You can tell also if the floor is slippery if your dog when they're eating, their back legs just lay out to the side," Erickson said.
Sometimes if dog's lick their paws, that could be an indication of allergies and not trouble walking on floors, Erickson said.
Erickson said one way to help dogs deal with slippery floors is to make sure their nails are trimmed.
