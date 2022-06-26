CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BRENDAN T. BYRNE STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest on Sunday. The fire in Manchester and Woodland Townships has reached 120 acres in size.

Fire crews have begun a backfiring operation to contain the fire, but so far it is zero percent contained.

The state forest in the New Jersey Pine Barrens is split between Burlington and Ocean Counties.

Seven structures are being threatened due to the wildfire.

