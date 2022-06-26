BRENDAN T. BYRNE STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest on Sunday. The fire in Manchester and Woodland Townships has reached 120 acres in size.
Fire crews have begun a backfiring operation to contain the fire, but so far it is zero percent contained.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Brick Yard Fire – Manchester and Woodland Townships
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest which has reached 120 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/2hSX3AReC4
— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 26, 2022
The state forest in the New Jersey Pine Barrens is split between Burlington and Ocean Counties.
Seven structures are being threatened due to the wildfire.
