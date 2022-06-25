Abortion Rights Advocates Gather At City Hall In Philly For Second Straight Day To Protest Reversal Of Roe v. Wade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second straight day, abortion rights advocates are at City Hall in Philadelphia protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The crowd has been steadily building at City hall.

The organizer says about 200 people RSPV’d, but after Friday’s protest there could be more.

Protestors carried various signs in support of abortion rights. They have different ways of saying the same thing, which is that women should be in charge of their reproductive health.

This rally comes days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated constitutional protections for abortion rights.

The organizer says this is her first time spearheading a protest. But she felt she had to do something.

“As soon as I heard it, I felt it in my gut,” Caila Schreiber, an organizer, said. “I was so angry and I was like, ‘We can’t just stop by and let this happen.’ Right now, reproductive rights is something that should be universal and it should be something national, and we need more representation and we need people to take it seriously, so I felt like if we were out and making people aware of it and driving people to vote maybe we could actually make a change and something would happen for the better.”

Supporters of abortion rights are rallying around city hall. The organizer says the protest is part of a nationwide response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CbenWDbT4w — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) June 25, 2022

The protest ends around 8 p.m.

The organizer says they will be stationary at City Hall.

