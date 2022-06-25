PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second day of protests happened in Philadelphia and across the country after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the constitutional right to an abortion. The Bans Off Our Bodies protest was part of a nationwide day of action.

Hundreds of people were at City Hall Saturday. They tell CBS3 the Supreme Court’s ruling pushed them into action and they will keep protesting for change.

For the second day in a row, protesters made themselves at home at City Hall as they rallied for abortion rights under a scorching sun.

“Hey hey, ho ho, the Supreme Court has got to go,” organizers chanted.

“We want to raise awareness for everything that’s happening, we want people to vote, we want people to be as angry as us,” Caila Schreiber, an organizer, said.

The show of solidarity Saturday evening was a part of a nationwide response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I know we probably can’t change the Supreme Court’s ruling, but I’m hoping this raises awareness for regular people who can then use their vote,” one woman said.

The ruling essentially eliminated federal constitutional protections for an abortion, leaving it up to the states.

“I kind of burst into tears,” another woman said. “I’m kind of at the age where I haven’t had kids yet, and that’s something that I’m starting to think about.”

“At the end of the day, it’s still a human regardless of if it’s a fetus or a baby,” Malik said. “The fetus still develops into a human.”

In a sea of abortion rights advocates, Malik says he stands opposed, while his partner Jayana Moore is a supporter of abortion rights.

Supporters of abortion rights are rallying around city hall. The organizer says the protest is part of a nationwide response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CbenWDbT4w — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) June 25, 2022

“It’s hard,” Moore said. “There’s no milk out here for kids, so why would I even bring up a kid out here when I can’t even feed them?”

Like the country, the two are united but have polarizing views on this.

“That doesn’t mean you’re right and I’m wrong, or I’m right and you’re wrong. We just have our own point of view,” Malik said.

While abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, activists say their focus is on the election in November.