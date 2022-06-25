PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating 11 separate shootings from Friday night into Saturday that left two people dead and 10 others injured. A 22-year-old woman was killed in a double shooting in Kensington, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Tioga Street.

Police say the woman was shot twice in the chest while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 3:15 a.m.

The second victim in the shooting, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the left forearm, police say. The man was sitting next to the woman inside the vehicle. He was placed in stable condition.

In North Philadelphia, a man in his 20 to 30s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed, police say. The shooting happened on the 500 block of West Bristol Street just before 1 p.m.

Police say a 24-year old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident took place just before 9:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Grays Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times in the head and body. He is in extremely critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.

Investigators believe the victim was struck at close range and multiple shooters were involved. Officials say 45 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot once in his left leg in Overbrook Park. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of North 76th Street. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

A 43-year-old man was shot twice in his left calf in North Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened at 25th and Diamond Streets around 8 a.m. Police say the man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

In West Philly, a 27-year-old man was shot three times. Police say he was shot once in the left knee and twice in his right knee. The man was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was shot once in his left foot in the city’s Olney section, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 2:30 a.m. He was placed in stable condition.

Police say a 65-year-old man was shot once in his right arm in North Philadelphia. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

In Mayfair, a 21-year-old man was shot once in his right calf. Police say the man was taken to Jeanes Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left ankle in Center City, according to police. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Spruce Street around 1 a.m. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital, authorities say.

A 23-year-old man was shot twice in the city’s Brewerytown section, police say. The incident occurred on the 1700 block of North 28th Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

No arrests were made in any of the shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.