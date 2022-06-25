PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday evening, friends and family will publicly mourn their loved one killed in a crash. James Saunders was struck and killed as he was walking home from a store on Wednesday night near 44th and Parrish Streets in West Philadelphia.
Saunders’s family is planning a balloon release for Saturday night.
Police say a suspect was arrested a short time later, naked from the waist down and smelling of alcohol.
They also say the SUV was stolen out of Cheltenham Township about a half hour earlier.