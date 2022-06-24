PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high-flying summer camp in West Mount Airy kicked off this week for kids looking to throw their hats into the ring.

“It’s something that makes people happy,” said Ali Rogers, the program director of the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. “The kids are doing everything from juggling, to walking on a tightwire, to walking on a globe, to hanging from trapezes, to jumping on a trampoline.”

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is the region’s top program for classes, equipment, and disciplines. Many of its instructors are world-class performers. Yet, every summer, it opens its doors to students looking for a unique way to learn.

“Circus is giving them an opportunity that’s really exciting, something scary but in a good way. It gets them moving. You watch them and they just vibrate all the time they need to move,” said Rogers.

Harry is a student in the program and told CBS3, “It’s not stressing me out that I have to learn everything, especially since I have ADHD, which makes it harder, which makes this more fun.”

Eleven-year-old Harry has been coming to the camp for the past few summers and loves performing for family and friends

“It feels like I am doing something great. It makes me feel like my purpose in life. I’m doing my purpose,” said Harry.

Seven-year-old Cora is giving it a try for the first time.

“I love being able to balance, and when you get it right you feel so happy and joyful. Like, you finally did it, you worked so hard,” said Cora.

“That’s the best thing to hear as a coach. It’s like, ‘Look what I can do.’ Because they’re so proud,” said Rogers.

The weeklong camp is open to students ages 4 – 18 through Aug. 26

Whether you prefer one wheel, one hand, or one foot – around here, it’s “come one, come all.”

“There’s a place for everyone and maybe it’s inside the circus,” said Rogers.

Outdoor flying trapeze lessons are back at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. Students will learn classic trapeze techniques and get a chance to swing through the air. The two-hour classes are $65 each.