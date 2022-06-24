PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade is receiving strong reactions on both sides of the Supreme Court ruling. Philadelphia police say they’re increasing patrols and resources ahead of any “first amendment activities” that may break out as a result of the ruling.

A protest has been planned for 6:30 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall.

⚠️⚠️⚠️Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is now illegal in half the country. Come to City Hall at 6:30pm tonight to join the front lines of this fight. It’ll be women, LGBTQ people, and workers who need to fight this attack, NOT the courts, politicians or lawyers. pic.twitter.com/DNUdaDPeSU — Philadelphia Socialist Alternative (@SocialistAltPHL) June 24, 2022

Eyewitness News has spoken to dozens of people in Center City who stand on both sides of the controversial decision. The highest court’s ruling eliminates the constitutional right to an abortion and allows states to ban the procedure.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see,” Philadelphia resident Matteo Matijasic said.

On the streets of Philadelphia, there has been both anger and disappointment.

“I’m furious,” resident Robert Sondey said. “Where are we living? I mean, this is outrageous.”

The majority of people Eyewitness News spoke to were dismayed at the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

“It’s taking away basic women’s rights and it’s sad,” tourist Elizabeth Szmigiel said.

Matijasic, a Philadelphia resident, adds he thinks it is an “absolute travesty.”

“I think it’s an absolute travesty, you know what I mean? Reproductive rights are really important,” Matijasic said.

The decision to undo nearly 50 years of precedent will have sweeping ramifications for tens of millions of women across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and will lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection.

Thirteen states have so-called “trigger laws” on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe v. Wade overturned.

“A lot of people will be forced to have children they don’t want,” San Diego resident Meg Palitz said. “You can have health complications, it can be really bad financially and really just change their lives for the worse, not to mention flooding the foster care system probably.”

Advocates of abortion rights call the ruling an attack on women’s rights, while those who are opponents of abortion rights are celebrating.

“This is the greatest day and it’s hard to even imagine that it would come,” Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia President Tom Stevens said.

Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia board member Marlene Downing, who has previously had an abortion, is still in support of the overturning.

“As a woman who has had an abortion myself, I can speak to the fact that abortion not only hurts the child, but it hurts the mother,” Downing said.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBS News Philly and CBS3 for continuing coverage on this breaking news story.