PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Friday is the long-awaited reopening of one business on Main Street in Manayunk. After 10 months, Greg’s Kitchen is back open, serving breakfast.

The popular neighborhood spot has been closed since around Labor Day due to flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida. The restaurant had about seven feet of water in its basement.

CBS3 spoke to owner Greg Gillin about the long recovery process, and what it will be like to be back just in time for this weekend’s Manayunk Arts Festival.

“It’s exciting. It’s daunting. I couldn’t really fall asleep last night thinking about all the stuff I had to do today,” Gillin said. “It’s going to be great to see people giving us the thumbs up. One girl said she was going to be doing backflips when we opened up, and I was like, ‘Just make sure you stretch first.'”

Greg’s Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

It is located at the corner of Main and Green Streets.