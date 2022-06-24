PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest GIANT grocery store opens Friday in Spring Garden. The new store is located at North Broad and Spring Garden Streets.
It opens at 8 a.m.Schwarber, Realmuto Go Deep Vs Musgrove In Phils' 6-2 Win
The store will also operate seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The new GIANT offers a Starbucks, sushi, and a beer and wine section with slushie options.READ MORE: Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Killed In Crash On Way Home From Work In Somerton
Shoppers can park in its underground garage.MORE NEWS: CBS3 SummerFest: Manayunk Arts Festival Returning In Full-Force This Weekend For First Time Since 2019
The new store also offers the online GIANT Direct service.