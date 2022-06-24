CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest GIANT grocery store opens Friday in Spring Garden. The new store is located at North Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

It opens at 8 a.m.

The store will also operate seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The new GIANT offers a Starbucks, sushi, and a beer and wine section with slushie options.

Shoppers can park in its underground garage.

The new store also offers the online GIANT Direct service.