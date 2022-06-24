ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A massive cleanup effort is underway in Atlantic City after a three-alarm fire damaged five businesses located on the boardwalk between Saint James Place and New York Avenue.

Atlantic City firefighters credit the businesses’ tenants and customers for quickly evacuating when fire happened.

Atlantic City firefighters are fighting a multi-alarm fire at a building on the Boardwalk next to Ripley’s Believe It or Not. People on-scene say the flames were much more intense before we arrived. pic.twitter.com/VC7NwM2Xrb — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) June 24, 2022

About 60 firefighters worked to control the flames, which quickly spread to five boardwalk businesses around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Chief Scott Evans says no one was injured.

“The heat is a bit of an issue so we’re making sure that the firefighters are well-hydrated and everybody’s rotating through so as of right now, we’ve got no injuries,” Evans said.

He says one of the businesses is a total loss.

Evans adds many of these buildings are close to 100 years old.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.