By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic County news, Local News, New Jersey news

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City firefighters are fighting a three-alarm fire at a building on the Boardwalk next to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” on Friday morning. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

People on scene tell CBS3 the flames were much more intense before our crews arrived.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.