ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City firefighters are fighting a three-alarm fire at a building on the Boardwalk next to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” on Friday morning. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.
🚨🚨3rd Alarm Fire-St James & Boardwalk. AVOID AREA! 🚨🚨
— Atlantic City Firefighters IAFF L198 NJFMBA L8 🚒 (@AtlanticCityFD) June 24, 2022
It’s unclear how the fire started.
People on scene tell CBS3 the flames were much more intense before our crews arrived.
Atlantic City firefighters are fighting a multi-alarm fire at a building on the Boardwalk next to Ripley’s Believe It or Not. People on-scene say the flames were much more intense before we arrived. pic.twitter.com/VC7NwM2Xrb
— Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) June 24, 2022
Fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/Kl0fWSmJ66
— Matt Murray & The MGM Morning Show (@MGMMorningShow) June 24, 2022
