PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a big break in the case of a deadly hit-and-run in Germantown. Police found the car that struck and killed a 21-year-old Monday night. But the question remains, where is the driver?

Police tracked down the Tesla but are still looking for the driver. Meanwhile, the victim’s employer wrote an emotional message on social media.

Candles and balloons surround a picture of Dia Lee. Police say the 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. People who live in the area added flowers to a growing makeshift memorial in honor of Dia.

Investigators say Lee was hit by a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. They say the impact was so strong that Dia was launched nearly 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light.

After an extensive search, police tracked down the Tesla involved on Sydenham Street Wednesday afternoon, but not the driver.

The car is inside the police tow lot on Macalester Street where technicians will process the car for evidence.

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books wrote a heartfelt emotional message on Facebook reading: “This is hard. We are mourning the loss of one of our beloved team members. Thank you to those who have shared kind words with us. We are all absolutely heartbroken and figuring out how to begin the healing process. Our mission is built on community and we are going to need everyone in our community to get through this.”

Uncle Bobbie’s plans to reopen on Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the driver of the Tesla is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.