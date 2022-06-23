CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News, Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey in Northeast Philadelphia. Police have identified one of the 17-year-old suspects as Daniel Gardee.

The teen was shot on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in Wissinoming on the night of Thursday, March 24.

READ MORE: Crews Respond To Water Main Break In North Philadelphia

Police say the suspects first attempted to break into a neighbor’s vehicle who had her child in the car with her.

They were unsuccessful, and at some point turned to Sean, who had just walked outside to grab a case of water from the family’s car.

READ MORE: Man Driving Naked From 'Waist Down' Kills Teenager, Injures Another Person During Crash In West Philadelphia: Police

“After he hadn’t come in for a while, I went outside and saw him lying in my neighbor’s yard — moaning, groaning, really incoherent,” John Toomey said.

The 15-year-old was shot twice. Police rushed him to the hospital in their patrol car and he later succumbed to his injuries.

His father remembered him as a reserved kid with a passion for football and basketball.

MORE NEWS: 'She’ll Never Have The Face She Was Born With': Mother Of Woman Set On Fire In Kensington Pleading For Suspect To Step Forward

“He liked his computer. He liked watching the Eagles,” John Toomey said. “He knew a lot about sports. He was a quiet, nice kid.”