PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street.

Police said a 36-year-old man and another man in his 20s died. Both were shot multiple times.

Two other men are hospitalized.

Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved.

Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun.

There are no arrests.

