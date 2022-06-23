PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three months after 15-year-old Sean Toomey was shot and killed while running an errand in Northeast Philadelphia, two suspects are now in custody. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against 17-year-olds Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle on Thursday afternoon.

Sean was carrying a case of water from his dad’s car to his home when he was fatally shot. Police, three months after Sean’s murder, have arrested two teenage suspects in connection to the fatal shooting.

For John Toomey, the pain of losing his son Sean remains fresh.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings toward that,” John Toomey said. “I wouldn’t want any parent to go through it.”

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police announced two suspects, Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both 17, are now in custody for Sean’s murder.

“I was happy about it,” John Toomey said. “You know, it closes a chapter on this.”

It’s unclear if the suspects are the same ones captured in the surveillance video that detectives released back in April.

Officers say one of the suspects, Gardee, surrendered to police on Wednesday. The other, Teagle, was taken into custody in New Jersey and will be extradited back to Philadelphia to face charges. They will be charged with murder, conspiracy and related charges.

“I know they’re young, and it’s … but my kid was young too,” John Toomey said.

It’s unclear what the motive of the murder is, but police say Sean’s killers attempted to carjack a woman across the street before they opened fire on Sean.

“The individuals that did this, I want them to go away and rot in hell,” John Toomey said.

Sean would have celebrated his 16th birthday this week.

Instead, he sits in an urn in his father’s living room.

If he could have one last conversation with his son, this is what he’d say.

“I’d say, I’m really sorry I let this happen,” John Toomey said. “And I miss him forever and I’ll see him again one day after I pass.”

Toomey says some days are better than others, He’s trying to stay strong for his 17-year-old daughter.

The district attorney called Sean’s murder a “grave injustice” while announcing charges Thursday.

“Sean Toomey was a child full of promise and hope, like all children,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “The great potential he held was extinguished in a snap by strangers with firearms. Sean Toomey should be alive today and looking forward to the rest of his life. To those who knew and loved him: The loss of Sean’s life is a grave injustice, and we are heartbroken and outraged by his death.”