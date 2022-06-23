PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a lieutenant who allegedly used a racial slur on a recorded line. The department became aware of the recording on Wednesday.
The lieutenant is on restricted duty pending the outcome of an investigation.
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, released a statement Thursday night.
“We condemn this language, which has no place not only among our force but in every workplace,” McNesby said. “This incident does not reflect the fact that our officers work hard every day to serve our diverse city with integrity and honor.”