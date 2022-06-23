MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Are you missing a goat? The Medford Police Department is searching for the owner of a goat found roaming Chairville Road on Wednesday.
The police department posted a video on Facebook hoping to locate the goat’s owner.
“He was about to get on the street,” Medford Police Officer O’Hanlan, who wrangled the goat, said. “I literally turned around, I saw it in the parking lot, and then he turned around. It jumped.”
“Spread the word so we can return this goat to its rightful owner,” Medford Township Police Department posted on Facebook.