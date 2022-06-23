CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department and Fire Department are on the scene of a water main break early Thursday morning. The break happened in the area of 4th and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia around 7 a.m.

Water is currently flowing down the street as crews work to shut down the main.

It’s unclear how large the break is or how many customers will be without water.

