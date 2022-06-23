PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department and Fire Department are on the scene of a water main break early Thursday morning. The break happened in the area of 4th and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia around 7 a.m.
Water is currently flowing down the street as crews work to shut down the main.
It's unclear how large the break is or how many customers will be without water.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.