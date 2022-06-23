WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a New York law that required a person to show a “special need” in order to get a permit to carry a gun in public. New Jersey could see the biggest impact in our area over the court’s decision.

Amid the blasts of gunfire inside Freedom Ammo in West Deptford is a lot of chatter over the Supreme Court’s carry permit ruling and its potential impact in the Garden State.

“Definitely, it’s going to be a move forward for people who want to protect themselves,” Heather Mitchell said.

“It’s about time,” Freedom Ammo owner Glenn Scheetz said.

Scheetz is the owner of Freedom Ammo and the former Wenonah police chief. He points out several states, including New Jersey, have similar laws to New York. Now, state officials here will have to decide its next steps.

“What are the rules going to be? If you followed the rules for your whole life, why shouldn’t you have that means of defending yourself?” Scheetz said.

But there is a lot of opposition.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the decision dangerous, saying it would make America a less safe county. And others are also weighing in.

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin wrote in a statement: “The decision is bad constitutional law … and even worse for public safety.”

But Republican state Sen. Ed Durr, of Gloucester County, welcomes the ruling.

“When you have a citizen who has the ability to defend themselves, they are less likely to be a victim,” Durr said.

Still, there is something both sides of the ruling agree on: that it will be battled out in state courtrooms.

Chip Gallagher is the chair of the Criminal Justice Department at La Salle University.

“The courts are going to be flooded in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Any sensible gun control law that is basically moving through the legislature is going to be stopped cold in its tracks,” Gallagher said.

But for now, in New Jersey, the attorney general wants to remind people carrying a handgun without a permit is still illegal.