PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey in Northeast Philadelphia. Police have identified one of the 17-year-old suspects as Daniel Gardee.
The teen was shot on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in Wissinoming on the night of Thursday, March 24.
Police say the suspects first attempted to break into a neighbor’s vehicle who had her child in the car with her.
They were unsuccessful, and at some point turned to Sean, who had just walked outside to grab a case of water from the family's car.
“After he hadn’t come in for a while, I went outside and saw him lying in my neighbor’s yard — moaning, groaning, really incoherent,” John Toomey said.
The 15-year-old was shot twice. Police rushed him to the hospital in their patrol car and he later succumbed to his injuries.
His father remembered him as a reserved kid with a passion for football and basketball.
“He liked his computer. He liked watching the Eagles,” John Toomey said. “He knew a lot about sports. He was a quiet, nice kid.”