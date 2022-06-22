PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say the victim was found in a rental SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Oregon Avenue just before midnight.
Investigators believe the victim was shot while traveling along 6th and Ritner Streets. He was pronounced shortly after arriving at the hospital.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting.
