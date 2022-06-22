CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say the victim was found in a rental SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Oregon Avenue just before midnight.

He had been shot in the neck.

Investigators believe the victim was shot while traveling along 6th and Ritner Streets. He was pronounced shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here