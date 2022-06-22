PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway is shut down Wednesday evening as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound is currently closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive.
Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police.
There is no word when the road will reopen to traffic.
