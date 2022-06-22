PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators say a Saint Joseph’s University student was shot after an attempted carjacking in Overbrook. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Upland Way, just a few blocks off-campus.
Philadelphia police say two men in ski masks pulled up in a van and tried to steal the car while the student was parking it.
They say he fought back when one of the suspects shot him in the knee, and they drove away.
The victim is recovering at Lankenau Hospital Wednesday morning. The suspects are still at large.
