VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Shooting Man In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a woman they say shot a man earlier this month. Warning, the video above might be disturbing.
According to police, the video shows her shooting a man on June 6 around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue.
SEPTA Police heard the shot and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said the suspect was seen on video inside a bar before the shooting.
If you have information, you’re asked to call the police.
