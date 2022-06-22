VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Shooting Man In Kensington

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WARNING: Some may find the video above disturbing. 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a woman they say shot a man earlier this month. Warning, the video above might be disturbing.

According to police, the video shows her shooting a man on June 6 around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue.

SEPTA Police heard the shot and found the victim with a gunshot wound. 

Police said the suspect was seen on video inside a bar before the shooting. 

If you have information, you’re asked to call the police.

