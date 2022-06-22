PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has approved charges in two cases where a total of four women were assaulted in South Philadelphia. Malcolm White, of Brooklyn, New York, will be charged with aggravated assault, simple assault reckless endangerment, and other related offenses for each of the victims.
Chilling surveillance video shows the first assault, which took place on June 15 at 11:15 p.m. Three women were walking on the 1200 block of Morris Street when they were assaulted in an unprovoked attack.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Identify Elderly Man Shot, Killed On Daily Walk In Juniata
Police say one of the women was left with a broken nose and all three were badly bruised. They were treated at a hospital in South Philadelphia.
About 20 minutes later, on the 1900 block of S. 13th Street, a woman was reportedly assaulted while sitting on a front step.
White was arrested in Montgomery County last week in connection to a carjacking and assault. The DA's office says they will be communicating with Montgomery County authorities.
During a press conference last Friday, Philadelphia police said White also fit the description of an attack that happened in Roxborough on June 16 and the Special Victims Unit developed enough probable cause to connect him to the sexual assault. Charges were approved in that case.