CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of intent to distribute sizable quantities of narcotics and various illegal firearm charges on Wednesday. He will also provide a gun crimes update.

The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of intent to distribute sizable quantities of narcotics and various illegal firearm charges on Wednesday. He will also provide a gun crimes update.
  • When: Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.