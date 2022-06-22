PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of intent to distribute sizable quantities of narcotics and various illegal firearm charges on Wednesday. He will also provide a gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- When: Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
