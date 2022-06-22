PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, the woman accused of killing three people, including two Pennsylvania State Troopers on Interstate 95 is set to appear in court.
Pennsylvania State Police say 21-year-old Jayana Webb was speeding while drunk when she hit Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca as they assisted a man walking along the highway on the morning of March 21.
The troopers were helping the man into the back of their cruiser when they were all struck.
Jayana Webb is facing multiple charges, including third-degree murder.